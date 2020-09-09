Atom Investors LP Takes Position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 208,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.09% of QEP Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QEP Resources by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,430,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,495,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 3,981,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 486.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,445,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,858,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,303,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QEP Resources by 10.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,654,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

QEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. 13,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,289. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $295.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 4.83. QEP Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.