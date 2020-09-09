Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.05% of Diebold Nixdorf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DBD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,025. The firm has a market cap of $640.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.27. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $890.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

