Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Atom Investors LP owned 0.06% of Brookline Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

