Atom Investors LP Takes $499,000 Position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after acquiring an additional 376,796 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $330,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,053,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after buying an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNTA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $52.16. 264,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.78. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 757.61% and a negative return on equity of 61.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,148,292.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,915 shares of company stock valued at $10,173,824. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

