Atom Investors LP Takes $417,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 74.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 211.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 28.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RCL traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $68.82. 98,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,875,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $38,202,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

