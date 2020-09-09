Atom Investors LP Takes $273,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 197,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.17% of Chico’s FAS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 80,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 72,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 172.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 579,611 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.71.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,088. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $146.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $306.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks bought 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Over the last three months, insiders bought 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

