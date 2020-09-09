Atom Investors LP Takes $240,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.34. 63,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. Ally Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

