Atom Investors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in S&P Global by 88.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,933,000 after buying an additional 1,119,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,357,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,715,000 after buying an additional 959,492 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after buying an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 763.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,296,000 after buying an additional 556,703 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.54.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.