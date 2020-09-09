Atom Investors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 611,046 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.21% of North American Construction Group worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.82. The stock had a trading volume of 804 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. North American Construction Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.31.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

