Atom Investors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $3,221,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 113,971 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,383. The company has a market capitalization of $978.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $217.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.22 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

