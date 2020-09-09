Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 2,668 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.84. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,865. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $179.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day moving average of $123.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $362,070.00. Company insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.