Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 161,286 Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Antares Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 54.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 62,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 628.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 121,481 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Antares Pharma by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $443.47 million, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.24. Antares Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

