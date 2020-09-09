Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,675 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFGC shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.78.

NYSE PFGC traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,730. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.57 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

