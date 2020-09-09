Atom Investors LP Purchases New Shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,069 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,699,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 565,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,261,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 598,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 107,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,327. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

