Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 638 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 110,437 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,813 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,812 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.86, for a total value of $4,790,878.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,037 shares in the company, valued at $24,249,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,373 shares of company stock worth $152,440,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.97.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $19.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $495.89. The company had a trading volume of 153,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,544. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $467.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

