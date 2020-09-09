Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AMERCO by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AMERCO by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of UHAL traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $365.70. The stock had a trading volume of 286 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.97 and a 200 day moving average of $308.41. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $222.34 and a twelve month high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

