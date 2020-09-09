Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USPH. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

USPH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

