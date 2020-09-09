Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 95,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 134,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.53. 5,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

