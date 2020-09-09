Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

LMNL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $10.69. The company had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $31.45.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1,225.30% and a negative return on equity of 155.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

