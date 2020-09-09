Atom Investors LP Lowers Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $703,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at $23,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a 200-day moving average of $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

