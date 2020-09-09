Atom Investors LP Invests $509,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 246,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 337,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. UBS Group upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,023. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

