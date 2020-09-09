Atom Investors LP Invests $450,000 in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Union Bankshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,640,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,837,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 89,530 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 801,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,257. Union Bankshares Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,805.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 499,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,960.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

