Atom Investors LP Invests $385,000 in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,848,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,998,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,154,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,897. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6,594.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.53.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 35,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $2,462,475.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,070.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $6,624,756.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,205,166 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

