Atom Investors LP Invests $338,000 in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,076 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,178,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 620,310 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 531,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 343,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,319,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after acquiring an additional 285,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

GNTX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,921. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $229.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 23,700 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $664,785.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.