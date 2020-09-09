Atom Investors LP Invests $288,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 110.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,989.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 38,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens lowered shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

