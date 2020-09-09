Atom Investors LP Invests $277,000 in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2,822.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,474,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 1,424,454 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after buying an additional 568,911 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Vericel by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 725,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 439,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Vericel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 14,751 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $221,412.51. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,747. Vericel Corp has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

