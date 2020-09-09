Atom Investors LP Has $514,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,106.82.

CMG traded up $11.63 on Wednesday, reaching $1,311.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,133. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,213.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $967.95. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

