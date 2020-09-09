Atom Investors LP Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Atom Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANTM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 15.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $266.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,939. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.61. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

