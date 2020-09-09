Atom Investors LP Has $386,000 Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 96.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 98,401 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Nike were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after buying an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Nike by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after buying an additional 508,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nike by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

NKE traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. 34,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,270. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $117.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,435 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

