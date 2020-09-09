Atom Investors LP Has $377,000 Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Principia Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRNB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $100.04. 10,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $101.89.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $745,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,945.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dolca Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,504 shares of company stock worth $5,996,053. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

