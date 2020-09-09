Atom Investors LP Grows Stock Position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Atom Investors LP grew its position in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,439 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Enerplus by 16,471.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

ERF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.20. 16,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,514. Enerplus Corp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.97.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 93.51% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

