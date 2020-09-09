Atom Investors LP Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Atom Investors LP cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,537,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,227,000 after purchasing an additional 215,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,842,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,935,000 after purchasing an additional 190,606 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $154,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 44.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,203,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,206,000 after acquiring an additional 373,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.83. 2,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average is $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

