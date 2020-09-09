Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,223. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). Equity Residential had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

