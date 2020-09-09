Atom Investors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,710. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

