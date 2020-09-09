Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 7,060 HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares in the company, valued at $537,871.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,041 shares of company stock worth $1,022,269. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

NYSE FUL traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.67. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

