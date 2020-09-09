Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 2,447 Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco by 956.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 234,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,382,000 after buying an additional 207,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after buying an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Watsco by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 313.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 170,043 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.

Watsco stock traded up $6.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.47. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,697. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

