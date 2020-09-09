Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

NYSE WRB traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,662. W. R. Berkley Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

