Atom Investors LP Buys New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after buying an additional 1,030,626 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 517,578 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after buying an additional 167,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.99. 1,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,721. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.