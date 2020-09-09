Atom Investors LP Buys New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957,668 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,758 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,872 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,723. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

