Atom Investors LP Buys New Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,655.0% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 67,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 63,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 470,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,500,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 322,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,231,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

