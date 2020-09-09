Atom Investors LP Buys 1,556 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,506,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $1,855,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,694.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. Insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock worth $28,290,503 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,649. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

