Atom Investors LP Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,409. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

