Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 9,125 Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,125 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,093. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

