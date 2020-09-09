Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 6,149 Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 45.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 13,389 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $574,120.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

KIDS stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,389. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Orthopediatrics Corp has a twelve month low of $32.21 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95.

Orthopediatrics Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

