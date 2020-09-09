Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 5,005 CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CONMED by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,277,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after purchasing an additional 151,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,025,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 87,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CONMED by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 43,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CONMED by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 469,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $360,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $359,488.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.71. 326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,035. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $116.81.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.