Atom Investors LP Acquires New Holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Domtar by 153.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Domtar by 179.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 143.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Domtar by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UFS shares. Citigroup upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Domtar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of UFS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.51. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,069. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. Domtar Corp has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

