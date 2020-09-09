AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oddo Securities lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($105.84) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,300 ($95.39) to GBX 7,500 ($98.00) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 8,392.22 ($109.66).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,348 ($109.08) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,537.09 ($124.62). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,507.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,095.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion and a PE ratio of 50.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 131.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

