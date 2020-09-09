Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ABF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,114 ($27.62) to GBX 2,028 ($26.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,516.29 ($32.88).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,959 ($25.60) on Monday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion and a PE ratio of 22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,937.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,932.42.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.