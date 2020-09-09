Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €15.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on G. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.80 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Assicurazioni Generali presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.23 ($16.74).

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.