ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Position Reduced by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in ASML by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in ASML by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ASML by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $300.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.60.

ASML opened at $357.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.47. ASML Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $402.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 22.70%. ASML’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.